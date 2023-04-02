HOUSTON (KIAH) – A $250,000 grant has been awarded to revitalize the ‘Shape Community Center‘ in Third Ward. Rebuilding Together Houston and Republic Services are partnering up to provide the community center with much needed repairs. The grant is from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, funded by National Neighborhood Promise.

Republic Services says they are focused on improving the communities where they live and work, and believe it is essential to be integrated in the communities they serve.

The announcement of the grant and the repairs to the community center were made at the Shape Community Center on Live Oak road this week.

“Even though Safe and Healthy housing is our number one priority, we will take every opportunity to uplift the community of Third Ward. says CEO of Rebuilding Together Houston, Christine Holland. “So many of the families we serve have supported SHAPE Community Center or have benefited from their services. Through this amazing partnership with Republic Services, we can ensure the future of this vital organization in the community for many years to come.”

Additional information on how you can get involved and help the rebuilding efforts can be found on their website rebuildingtogetherhouston.org.