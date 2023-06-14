HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summertime weather came on quickly in Texas, and animal welfare groups hope dog and cat owners are prepared for it.

In the past month, the Houston SPCA has already had to make two rescues involving dogs experiencing heat-related illnesses.

On June 5, they got a report of two dogs and a puppy being kept in a birdcage — and worse — when the SPCA got there, their thermometer read 105-degrees.

They took the dogs back to the SPCA for exams, and they can only hope that they’ll be OK.

Prior to that, on May 19, the SPCA and the constable for Harris County Precinct 1 got a call about dogs in a hot car in southwest Houston.

They were able to get three dogs to the SPCA for treatment of heat exhaustion, but one dog was dead at the scene.

That’s why the SPCA has tips for keeping animals safe this summer on their website.