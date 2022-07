Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Houston from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#30. Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Cocktail Bars, Chicken Wings

– Address: 2101 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#29. O’Taste & See Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Soul Food, Cajun/Creole, Coffee & Tea

– Address: 10971 Nw Fwy Houston, TX 77092

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#28. Uthai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Thai, Asian Fusion, Noodles

– Address: 2616 Blodgett St Houston, TX 77004

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

#27. La Calle Tacos

– Rating: 4 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, Latin American

– Address: 3321 Ella Blvd Houston, TX 77018

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#26. Zalat Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 250 W 20th St Ste Houston, TX 77008

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#25. Chi’Lantro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Korean

– Address: 2616 Blodgett St Houston, TX 77004

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#24. Ori’Zaba’s Mexican Grill – Sugar Land

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 13513 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#23. Cava

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean

– Address: 11470 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77584

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#22. Edo Japan

– Rating: 4 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese, Salad

– Address: 15818 Hwy 288 Pearland, TX 77584

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#21. Bluestone Lane

– Rating: 4 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea

– Address: 115 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#19. Cafe Louie

– Rating: 4 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd Houston, TX 77003

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#18. Gen Korean BBQ House – NASA

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Categories: Korean, Barbeque, Seafood

– Address: 18299 Egret Bay Blvd Houston, TX 77058

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#17. Wok It Out

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Pan Asian, Asian Fusion, Halal

– Address: 5702 Hillcroft Ave Houston, TX 77036

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#16. Aiko

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Sushi Bars

– Address: 1902 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#15. Portara Fresh Mediterranean

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean, Wine Bars, Beer Bar

– Address: 2740 E Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#14. Kami Ramen & Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 15818 State Hwy 288 Pearland, TX 77584

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#13. Fat Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, Chicken Wings

– Address: 1020 W Nasa Road 1 Webster, TX 77598

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#12. World Of Sourdough – Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches, Salad, Soup

– Address: 2799 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77007

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#11. Yoyo’s Hot Dog – Coming Soon

– Rating: 5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Food Stands

– Address: 4620 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#10. The Warwick

– Rating: 4 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 5888 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77057

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#9. Chao Dem Restaurant Oc & Lau

– Rating: 4 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood, Vietnamese, Soup

– Address: 6968 Wilcrest Dr Houston, TX 77072

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#8. Taste of Spices

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Cantonese, Noodles

– Address: 2268 W Holcombe Blvd Houston, TX 77030

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#7. Peking Impression

– Rating: 4 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77036

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#6. Peony & Crane

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 626 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#5. Moon Rabbit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 605 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#4. Drunken Lobster

– Rating: 4 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese, Seafood, Asian Fusion

– Address: 10804 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#3. Uchiko

– Rating: 4 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 1801 Post Oak Blvd Houston, TX 78756

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#2. Hi Trendy Dumpling

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Categories: Szechuan, Dim Sum, Noodles

– Address: 107 Yale St Houston, TX 77007

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#1. Marmo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Categories: Italian, Steakhouses, Piano Bars

– Address: 888 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

