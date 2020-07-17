Dayton Police say this child was found wandering alone near Big Tex rentals at 1446 FM 1960 around 9am. They need your help to locate the child’s family.
Anyone with information about this child’s family is asked to call Officer Duos with Dayton PD at (936) 258-7621.
- RECOGNIZE THIS CHILD? – Help find this child’s family
