RECOGNIZE THIS CHILD? – Help find this child’s family

All athletes have a story. Where they come from. How hard they worked to get to where they are, and who inspired them. Some raise from tragedy to achieve success, with many twists and turns in between. Those stories are what documentaries are made of each day. Now one Houston native is creating an event for those stories to be told.

Josh Merwin created the Houston International Sports Film Festival. It's the first festival of its kind, in the world. As a documentary film maker himself, he knows the hard work and passion that goes into a project. His latest documentary called, "A Gift For Life" , tells the story of Carson Kainer, who battled the odds with kidney issues and was able to play professional baseball.