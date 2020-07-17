RECOGNIZE THIS CHILD? – Help find this child’s family

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Dayton Police say this child was found wandering alone near Big Tex rentals at 1446 FM 1960 around 9am. They need your help to locate the child’s family.

Anyone with information about this child’s family is asked to call Officer Duos with Dayton PD at (936) 258-7621.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TOTAL TRAFFIC CLOSURE

New FREE COVID-19 Testing Site

Scattered Showers Today

Lowriders helping make teen’s birthday wish come true, during COVID-19

Houston international Sports Film Festival 3 of 4

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular