HOUSTON (KIAH) Airline seat capacity numbers indicate that lots of people will be flying over the next two weeks.

In fact, the Houston Airport System reported yesterday that they expect a record number of passengers will move through Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental between Thursday and November 28. This, as construction is also underway.

The forecast of 2.4 million air travelers would top the previous record high in the final pre-pandemic year of 2019 by six-percent.

It would be an 11-percent increase over last year.

H.A.S. anticipates 1.8 million passengers in and out of Bush while 540,000 are expected at Hobby.

The airport system predicts that the busiest travel day will be November 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when 212,000 passengers will use the two airports.

Friday is expected to be the second busiest travel day with 200,000 people flying.

The slowest travel days will likely be Thanksgiving Day and the following Tuesday.

Houston Airport System leaders encourage you to arrive at the airport two-hours before your flight in anticipation of traffic and longer-than-normal lines at ticket counters and security screening.

You’re also encouraged to reserve your parking spot up to 12-hours before your flight.