HOUSTON (KIAH) — Over 35 people will need help finding a place to stay after a fire destroyed eight units of an apartment complex in north Houston early Tuesday morning.

Overnight around 4 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 633 Rushcreek Drive. Arriving crews saw heavy smoke and soon after there was heavy fire through the roof.

Two units also partially collapsed causing delays in some firefighting efforts according to HFD District Chief Jesus Villasana. The rest of the units had smoke and water damage.

The fire needed the assistance of eight units and 35 people were overall affected. However, there were no injuries to firefighters of civilians at this time. Arson investigators were on location to investigate the cause of the fire, Villasana said.

“The Red Cross has been notified and they have not contacted us yet, but according to the department manager, they are going to be able to relocate everyone but not until 9 a.m.,” Villasana said.

Villasana also confirms that there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians during the fire.