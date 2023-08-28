HOUSTON (KIAH)– With National Preparedness Month comin up in September, the Texas Gulf Coast Region is encouraging everyone to prepare for worse climate disasters such as wildfires and extreme heat.

The American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago. Disasters can cause damage not only to humanitarian work, but to the people who benefit from it. The Red Cross has announced a national plan to take action by growing its capacity to respond to national disaster response across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Gulf Coast Region American Red Cross, Charles K. Blake, Jr, said, ” As the frequency and intensity of disasters and extreme weather grow, more people need help more often .Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like hurricanes, flooding and wildfires in our community, but to also help families in need — both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation to support our disaster relief efforts.”

To prepare for National Preparedness Month, follow three lifesaving actions:

get a kit

make a plan

be informed

The Red Cross is adapting to the climate crisis Nationwide by enhancing large-scale disaster response services, expanding financial assistance, strengthening local partner networks and growing its disaster workforce.

You can help the Red Cross in its efforts to help people affected by disasters by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.