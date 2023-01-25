HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a tornado swept across the east part of the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon, leaving several homes and businesses damaged, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those who need a place to stay and for support.

The emergency shelter in Pasadena opened Tuesday night at Baker Ripley, located at 720 Fairmont Street.

The Red Cross said that workers are at the shelter are prepared to provide warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs.

Anyone who goes to the Red Cross shelter should bring with them:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

For more updates, follow the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Twitter and Facebook at @RedCrossTXGC. You can also contact the Greater Houston Chapter at (713) 526-8300, visit their website or call 1-800-REDCROSS.