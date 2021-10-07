Registration for Angel Tree Program now open in Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Families in need of assistance for the holiday season can now register for The Salvation Army of Galveston County’s Angel Tree program.

Registration is now open at the Center of Hope on 601 51st St. Galveston County residents can also register at Mainland on 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway starting Oct. 19–20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Below is a list of documentation needed for registration:

Parent of guardian state photo ID – (guardian must have custody papers)

Proof of current address (lease or utility bill in your name)

Proof of all income, including any government assistance

Birth certificates for children 12 and under or official documents that contain their date of birth

“We are encouraging families not to wait to sign up for this assistance,” Maj. Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army said. “It is easy for time to escape when we put things off. We want to be certain that everyone knows this registration has started because we want to help everyone who needs it, but once the process starts, it is very difficult to help.”

The Angel Tree Program matches sponsors with families with children, to help them buy toys and/or clothing for the Christmas holiday. During the registration parents or guardians will need to fill out a gift list with toy suggestions valued between $20 and $50, that are age appropriate, along with clothing sizes.

The Salvation Army is reminding parents to keep in mind, that the children will not receive the clothes until Christmas. The families will also receive a food voucher to assist them with their Christmas Dinner in addition to toys and clothing.

For more on the Salvation Army Galveston County’s Angel Tree program visit salvationarmytexas.com/galvestoncounty.