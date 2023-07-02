Expected higher temperatures could having you using more electricity & increase our bill

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been a scorcher already this summer in the Houston area. The air conditioning is a full blast and people are trying to stay cool. But energy companies want to remind people those bills will go up if you’re not careful, but there are ways to avoid that.

Reliant Energy has been notifying it’s customers for days about the increase in temperatures. it’s been doing its own assessment of energy usage.

That’s why it’s come up with some great tips to help all consumers save on costs now, while not sacrificing staying cool at the same time. Watch the video below to learn more!