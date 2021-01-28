Reports: Houston native Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrity news outlet TMZ is reporting that Houston native Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Strahan, 49, was born in Houston and attended Westbury High School and Texas Southern University.

He also played for the NFL in 1993 and was the Round: 2 / Pick: 40. He played for the New York Giants from 1993-2007.

He was many career highlights and awards including a Super Bowl championship XLII, seven pro-bowls and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

He retired from the NFL in June of 2008 and started a career in television starring as Michael Trainor in the television sitcom “Brothers”, which ran on Fox from September 25 to December 27, 2009.

Most recently, you may have seen him on GMA… or not as he is currently quarantining at home.