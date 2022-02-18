HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first week of early voting for the 2022 primaries in Harris County is underway, and the

The results for Harris County as of last night show they’ve received over 40,000 in-person votes and a little over 9,000 mail-in ballots. Over 20,000 Republican voters made their way to vote in-person, while a little under 20,000 Democratic voters have made their way to vote in person. Democratic voters are leading with mail-in ballots.

Early voting in Texas ends Feb. 25.

New laws governing voting in Texas have made it harder to vote for many people in particular people of color. Hundreds of voters have already seen their applications rejected under these new rules, in some cases because they are providing an ID number that the state doesn’t have on file.

Mail voters will now have to include one of three identification methods on their ballot: drivers’ license number, election identification certificate, or the last four digits of their social security number.

The last day to submit a mail-in ballot is on Election Day, March 1.