HOUSTON (KIAH) — The chilly temperatures aren’t letting up just yet and that’s posing a threat to our homeless living on the streets.

The Coalition for the Homeless works alongside the city and its partners to work to get the homeless off of the streets and into affordable housing, but that also means providing them with help in severe weather situations like now. Since 2011, the Coalition for the homeless says its reduced homelessness by more than 60 percent thanks to partnering agencies working together, but we still have work to do.

Director of Communications for the Coalition, Catherine Villarreal says, emergency management lays a huge role in deciding what to do in emergency situations for the homeless. “We often don’t know until the last minute whether our government partners will be opening up those warming centers so we’ll kind of be waiting to see that. They have a certain threshold of freezing that you have to meet before they’ll open those shelters, so we rely on them for that emergency response,” Villarreal said.

If you know someone that’s homeless and that needs help, here are a few community resources:

You can find a full street guide of resources at homelesshouston.org.