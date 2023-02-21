HOUSTON (CW39) – Teams participating in the 15th annual H-Town Chili Thrown Down have been looking forward to this day for quite some time. Judges have also been eyeing this date circled on their calendar knowing that they would be given the opportunity to choose Houston’s best bowl of chili! There was a twist with this years competition, WILD GAME.

Winners this year were:

1st place Blackwood Cookers

2nd place Gunnies

3rd place Chili Peppers

Most Hyped/ People’s Choice- No Label

Proceeds from this event went to Summerhouse Houston . Summerhouse creates opportunity for adults with IDD to develop work, social, and life skills. They are located in the Heights, helping our neighbors become well rounded members of the community.

