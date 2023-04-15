HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been over four and a half months since a Houston-area man by the name of Avery Boyd was murdered.

And with no new leads, the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Houston are turning back to the public for help and to get answers.

This morning HPD and Crime Stoppers will hold a news conference to announce an increase in reward money that will be offered, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Here’s more information on what happened, to Avery Boyd.

If you know anything about the death of Avery Boyd, contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers AT 713-222-TIPS.