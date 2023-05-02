HOUSTON (KIAH) — More than 200 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are now in their third day of searching for 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa.

He’s accused of killing five people, including a nine year old boy, execution-style inside their home near where San Jacinto, Montgomery, and Liberty counties intersect just west of Cleveland.

On Sunday, FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith announced an additional $25,000 in reward for information leading to Oropesa’s arrest.

That brings the total amount of reward money being offered to $80,000.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, witnesses say a neighbor approached Oropesa asking him to stop firing his AR-15 rifle from the porch of his home, because it was keeping his infant awake.

Police say Oropesa later went to that neighbor’s house with the rifle, going room-to-room shooting people in the head or neck.

Four people died at the scene, and the nine-year-old died in the hospital.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the mass shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence,” he said. “I continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime. I thank the men and women in law enforcement who are tirelessly working to ensure this criminal is caught and brought to justice.”

Oropesa is a Mexican national who’s in the U.S. illegally.

It’s unclear if he’s attempting to return to Mexico, or if he’s already been successful in doing so.