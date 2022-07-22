HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.

Carpenter was trying to get back into his vehicle when he was hit by another car, who fled the scene without stopping to render aid to Carpenter, officials said.

The injuries sustained by Carpenter ended up taking his life, officials said.

Officials do not have a suspect or description of the suspected vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.