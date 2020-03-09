Rice University cancels classes due to coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- There are now twelve people being treated for COVID-19 in the Houston area. Sunday evening, Rice University announced their decision to cancel in-person classes for the week of March 9-13.

The university says during this week, they will be preparing for the possibility of delivering the majority of its classes remotely if that ends up being necessary.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he spoke with Rice President David Leebron and supports their decision to cancel classes.

“Were it not for the fact that they had an employee who was on the Egyptian cruise line who returned to the building for that Monday or Tuesday, they probably wouldn’t be taking this action, so you know, I support that," said Turner.

Also through April 30, the university is prohibiting all on-campus public events, gatherings and parties with more than 100 people to minimize close contact among large groups.

So far, all twelve coronavirus cases in the Houston area are connected to a trip to Egypt. One of the people on the trip that tested positive is an employee at Rice. The university says he was on campus for two days and only in one building before self-quarantining.

On Sunday, local health departments asked people who traveled on an Egypt Nile River cruise to immediately self-quarantine and contact them. Anyone who traveled on the M.S. A’sara from the Greater Houston area from February 12 to March 5 are the people the health department wants to hear from.

🚨Harris County Public Health,@HoustonHealth& @FortBendHealth ask local residents recently traveled to Egypt& took a Nile River cruise to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days & contact local health department.

Also on Sunday, Senator Ted Cruz announced he is self-quarantining after he found out a person he briefly interacted with more than ten days ago tested positive.

So far, Cruz is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. He was at an event in Houston on Saturday, but health officials say the people he met are not at an increased risk and do not need to take any action. They say his choice to self-quarantine is out of an abundance of caution.

The Houston Health Department has opened a coronavirus call center. If you have questions about the virus, you can call 832-393-4220 to speak to their staff.