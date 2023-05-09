HOUSTON (KIAH)- Houston Police said the man was on the Allen Parkway entrance ramp to I-45 when he was hit by a rideshare driver around 3 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene pronounced him dead.

“It appears to be a homeless man, older black male,” HPD Sgt. David Rose said.

Police have not released the identity of the person yet. The driver stayed at the scene, and he is cooperating with police. Both, the driver, and passenger were not hurt in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine why the man was in the roadway in the first place. Police said it does not appear the driver did anything wrong and showed no signs of impairment.