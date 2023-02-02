Video shows a suspect swinging a puppy by the neck. (Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog.

One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the neck and swinging her around before walking away. The camera also picked up sounds of the puppy crying.

Harris County Constables from Precinct 1 served the warrant that allowed the Houston SPCA to immediately rescue the dog and bring her to their campus for a veterinary and animal cruelty exam.

The owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.