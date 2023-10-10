HOUSTON (KIAH) — Officials from Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s office and the Houston SPCA rescued a bulldog yesterday morning from a southeast Houston apartment complex near the 3300 block of North MacGregor Street. Officials received Ring doorbell footage of a one-year-old bulldog getting kicked and thrown by its owner.

Officials also found two other French bulldogs that were covered in urine and feces in a small wired kennel when they arrived to rescue the bulldog. All three dogs are now safe under the SPCA’s care. The case will go before a judge tomorrow. Animal cruelty cases are punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

You can report animal cruelty cases by calling 713-869-7722 or visiting www.houstonspca.org.

