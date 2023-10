HOUSTON (CW39) – On IH-45, North Freeway, in the northbound lanes after Greens Road an accident occurred overnight closing down all of the main lanes, shoulders, and exit ramp.

This accident involved 3 cars and is now being reported as a hazmat spill. Crews are currently cleaning the scene.

Keep up with Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin on social media:

View from North BW8 @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/BnrJnK3Tdo — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) October 13, 2023