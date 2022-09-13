Ahsim Taylor, Jr. and Jayland Womack are accused of gunning down Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin on Aug. 28

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace.

And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.

“It is believed the motive for the murder is Road Rage,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in an email Monday.

The sheriff’s office’s Warrants Units and Ursin’s fellow Precinct 3 Deputy Constables arrested Ahsim Taylor, Jr. and Jayland Womack on Friday, and they both face murder charges.

They’re accused of gunning down Ursin in the 11000 block of Madera Run Pkwy. around 6:30 p.m. on August 28 as the deputy constable was off-duty and driving home with Sunday dinner for his family.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to the scene and found a man who’d been shot inside his car that had crashed into a tree in a center median.

The man was identified as Ursin, and doctors later pronounced him dead at a hospital.