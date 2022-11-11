HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on.

The men got into a verbal confrontation with the suspects and they opened fire on the two men, deputies said.

Both men were shot in the leg and the suspects drove off north on Veterans Memorial.

Deputies are looking at surveillance footage of the incident. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are in listed in stable condition.