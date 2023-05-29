HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident in Houston’s West End on Sunday night that injured a child.

Houston police said a mother and her 5-year-old son were driving on Washington Avenue near a CVS Pharmacy around 8:30 p.m.

The mother and a red Honda were involved in some sort of road rage incident, with the person in the red Honda chasing the mother and fired multiple shots, blowing out the back window of her car, police said. The car stopped at the 700 block of Lester Street.

The 5-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, was struct by glass. The child was treated at the scene by Houston Fire Department personnel and was released to the mother.

The red Honda fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.