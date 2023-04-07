HOUSTON (KIAH) — A robbery suspect shot by a Houston police officer on Wednesday died on Thursday.

Police say the man robbed the Krazy Dollar Store on 2900 Broad Haven in northwest Harris County just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, officers with the North Patrol Crime Suppression Team were watching the store for the robbery suspect, who exited the store and started running.

As officers chased him, another officer got out of his patrol vehicle as the suspect was running towards him with a gun in his hand. The officer fired his weapon at the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect was given first aid at the scene and transported to a hospital in critical condition. He later died the next day.

The officer was identified as D. Inocenio, who has been with HPD since 2018.

Investigators say that store had been robbed three times in the last week. HPD said that it will investigate the shooting along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office since the incident happened outside of the city limits. As is customary in shootings involving HPD officers, the incident is also being investigated by the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.