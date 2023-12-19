HOUSTON (KIAH) — A robbery suspect, shot in the back after fighting with a Houston police officer, is still in the hospital and is now facing charges.

Kevin Mitchell Jr., 30, is accused of assaulting an employee while stealing beer from a Family Dollar store in northeast Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store, located at 3302 Liberty Road, and saw the suspect running from the store carrying merchandise from the store. The suspect ran to a vacant lot in the 3200 block of Quitman Street where he was confronted by a HPD officer.

Police said Mitchell fought with the responding officer and tried to get the officer’s taser.

That’s when the officer shot Mitchell. The suspect is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

HPD identified the officer as D. Reinhold, who has been with HPD since July of last year and works in the Northeast Patrol Division.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.