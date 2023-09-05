HOUSTON (KIAH) — An hours-long standoff is over in southwest Houston Tuesday morning, and it ended with a bang.

That was the sound that was heard just before a Houston police officer said that the standoff was over and that the man they were trying to get out of an apartment in the 3700 block of Hillcroft Avenue was in custody.

The standoff just across the street from the CW39 studios that started around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A man came home to his apartment there after committing some kind of robbery. He then fired shots at another man inside the apartment, at possibly his roommate, police said.

That other man was not hurt and was able to get away. But the man with the gun locked his door and wouldn’t come out when police got there.

Just after 5 a.m., The HPD SWAT team used a bullhorn to order the man away from his front door.

Moments later, the bang was heard, and then the man was arrested.

There’s no word on what charges he faces.

No police officers got hurt.