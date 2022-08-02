HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the suspects involved in a robbery that ran off with a hair owner’s cash register.

Houston Police said that on Thursday, June 22, 2022 at around 7:50 p.m., the robbery victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her home in the 8100 block of Leonora, in Houston. Police said she told them her business burned down, and that’s why she was only allowing a few customers into her residence so she could do their hair.

Police add that the victim said she was expecting a friend to arrive, so she left the back gate unlocked so they could access her back door.

Authorities said that she then heard a knock at her door. When she opened it, two strange men she didn’t know, were at her door. One was armed with a gun and both forced their way into her home. One of the men straight for the cash register and the other unknown man searched her person and went through her pockets looking for money. Then they ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

The two suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, 19 to 22 years old, black hooded coat with graphics in the front, black pants and red sandals.

Suspect #2: Black male, 19 to 22 years old, blue hooded coat, black pants with red and white shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Mention HPD case number: #866545-22.