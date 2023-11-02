HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting in Spring late Wednesday night sends one man to the hospital, authorities said.

It happened last night in the 23000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

Around 11:15 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and an EMS crew responded to reports of a shooting and aggravated robbery call.

When they arrived, they found one man shot.

According to constables, there was a suspect robbing people in their car in the shopping center parking lot.

The suspect shot the victim when he resisted, and the suspect got away. There is no description of the suspect.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center and is expected to survive.

The case is under investigation.