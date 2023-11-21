HOUSTON (KIAH) — They’re coming off a hard-fought loss to the Golden State Warriors in California Monday night.

Still, members of the Houston Rockets organization were up early Tuesday morning setting up an event that will make the holidays happier for some families that might otherwise go without.

The NBA team’s Thanksgiving meal distribution starts at 10 a.m. at the home of the Rockets, the Toyota Center.

Cars lined up as early as 7 a.m. to receive a turkey, a bag of potatoes, pies, and other Turkey Day sides.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.