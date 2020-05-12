Rodeo Houston CEO, President Joel Cowley leaving HLSR – New CEO, President announced

Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces that CEO and President Joel Cowley is leaving the organization, and the promotion of Chief Mission Officer Chris Boleman, Ph.D., to the role of president and CEO.

Joel Cowley, (above)

I am incredibly thankful to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Executive Committee for the opportunity to serve this organization for the past 15 years, seven as president and CEO,” said Cowley. “Our volunteers and staff have reached incredible milestones over this period and, with the continued support of the community, I am confident that the best is yet to come. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces that CEO and President Joel Cowley

Cowley has spent his entire career focused on education and agriculture and has served the mission of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for 15 years, including the last seven in his current leadership role.

He will be replaced by Chris Boleman (below)

Read Rodeo Houston’s complete statement

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.