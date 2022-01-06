HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Rodeo and Livestock show is back. For their 90th anniversary, they are featuring a star-studded lineup. Some of the artists gracing the stage are country legends Tim McGraw and Keith Urban.

Pop icon Gwen Stefani will also be singing and there is no doubt that will be a good one. Houston native Bun B will also be performing alongside several musical guests. There is an artist for every music preference.

Here it is, y’all! 🤩 Our 2022 star entertainer lineup! Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at https://t.co/5BnRAKwyhJ! pic.twitter.com/OYIOZwfS5E — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2022



Several local businesses are excited to be vendors at the event. There will be more than 300 vendors and

several local restaurants say that being part of the Houston rodeo exposed more people to their food and helped bring a lot more business even amid the pandemic.

Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee and they will be on sale Thursday, Jan. 13.