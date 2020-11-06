Rodeo Houston shifts focus to Texas youth

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its commitment to the 2021 Junior Livestock Show, supporting the Rodeo’s mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth. In order to safely host a livestock competition and follow the health and safety guidelines, the 2021 Livestock Show will focus primarily on the Junior Show and select Youth Show events, foregoing its mostly adult-focused Open Show.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, which aligns with our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.” HLSR Officials

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is planning for participants to be able to compete in the 2021 Houston Livestock Show Junior Show, following the necessary health and safety protocols in place. Specific health and safety guidelines for Junior Show exhibitors will be posted as soon as they are finalized. Livestock entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15, 2020. Junior Show competitions include Breeding Beef Heifers, Breeding Gilts, Breeding Sheep, Dairy Cattle, Market Barrows, Market Broilers, Market Goats, Market Lambs, Market Steers and Market Turkeys. In addition, various judging competitions and contests will be held, including Ag Mechanics, Archery, Industrial Craft, and Young Guns Shooting Sports and some virtual events like the Ag Science Fair and Public Speaking Contests. Youth competitions that will take place include Youth Meat Pen Rabbits, Youth Breeding Rabbit/Cavy, and Llama & Alpaca shows.

By foregoing the Open Show and focusing primarily on the Junior Show, it limits the number of participants on-site and allows event organizers to spread out Junior Show events over a longer period of time, allowing for the proper health and safety measures to be followed for the safety of exhibitors and guests.

“While our 2021 Livestock Show might look different amidst COVID-19, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome back our Open Show exhibitors to the Rodeo grounds in 2022, and give them the experience that they deserve and expect at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.” Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO

Additional plans for the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as full health and safety guidelines will be announced toward the end of the year.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news. The 2021 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – 21.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!