SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — A woman was held at gunpoint in her own home in Spring on Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. as the woman was walking back to her home on the 24000 block of Stratton Creek Drive when two armed men approached her.

Harris County deputies say the suspects were covered head-to-toe, armed with a rifle and a pistol.

The suspects pulled up as the female was going back inside the house, and forced her at gunpoint back inside, deputies said.

The woman’s roommate heard her scream and grabbed his handgun and shot one of the robbers. Both suspects ran and drove off in a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 281-222-TIPS (8477) and provide information anonymously.