ROSENBERG, Texas (CW39) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that led to him crashing into the Brazos River in Fort Bend County.

Rosenberg police arrested Charles Byrd, 36, for charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, police attempted to stop a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck that was reported stolen. The driver of the truck then led police on a pursuit that began in Rosenberg and ended at the intersection of Pitts Road and Highway 90 in rural Fort Bend County, police said.

The suspect crashed through a private fence and drove on farmland only to end up partially submerged in the Brazos River, police said. The driver got out of the truck and ran into the nearby woods.

Police officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, who was eventually located in the area, completely wet and injured, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Byrd and transported him to the hospital.

“Our officers’ persistence was exceptional and led to the arrest of a car thief traveling through our city. Thanks to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping us apprehend Charles Byrd,” Rosenberg police chief Jonathan White said.