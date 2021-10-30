Safety tips for this Halloween from Texas DPS

Little girl in witch costume playing in autumn park. Child having fun at Halloween trick or treat. Kids trick or treating. Toddler kid with jack-o-lantern. Children with candy bucket in fall forest.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — As everyone celebrates Halloween on Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging all those ghosts and goblins out there to stay safe to have a fun time.

“Halloween is a time to have fun, but don’t lose sight of the fact that you need to be safe, as well,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Be especially careful on the road, whether you are driving and need to watch out for children and other vehicles, or you are trick-or-treating and need to be vigilant of traffic around you.”

DPS offers the following Halloween safety tips for drivers:

Be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians. Lots of people will be out and they may not be paying attention.

Don’t drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or take a rideshare or cab.

Stay alert. Eliminate distractions in your vehicle, including the use of mobile devices. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it for you so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Slow down and further reduce speeds in congested traffic and bad weather.

DPS offers these tips for children and trick-or-treating:

Prior to trick-or-treating, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, which includes a map of where the registered sex offenders are in a given area.

When trick-or-treating, look both ways before crossing roads, and only cross at the street corners.

Walk on sidewalks when possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.

Carry a flashlight or glow stick.

Do not enter the homes of strangers and avoid homes where porch lights are turned off.

Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.

Children should avoid wearing masks with that cover their eyes to allow for better visibility.

Avoid toy guns and knives, as they could be mistaken for a real weapon.

After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating, and never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper.

The CDC recommends avoiding crowded spaces again this year, and attending only outdoor celebrations.

If you do go to a public indoor gathering with people outside your household, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting facemask over your nose and mouth.