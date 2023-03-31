Local leaders are emphasizing and taking measures to ensure safety during Final Four Weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — They’re coming in from both coasts.

Fan bases from the universities of Miami, San Diego State, Connecticut, and Florida Atlantic are arriving in Houston to watch their men’s basketball teams compete in the national semifinal games on Saturday — better known as The Final Four.

The confluence of people at NRG Stadium, compounded by large crowds at the Final Four fan fest and concerts downtown and Astros fans flocking to Minute Maid Park for the opening weekend of the Major League Baseball season, have the local Office of Emergency Management activating The Emergency Operations Center and the Joint Information Center.

It’s an effort to keep everyone safe from a variety of crimes and threats.

“We expect it’s going to be a fabulous weekend — a fabulous few days,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “And part of it depends on folks who are attending. (We’re) asking for patience. There’s going to be more traffic. All of this is coming together at the same time, and some roads are going to be closed around NRG.”