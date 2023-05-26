GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Remembering service members who fought and died for the United States is the purpose of the holiday.

While lots of people make time to do that, many also use Memorial Day and the preceding weekend to have fun.

A common destination for them is Galveston with its beaches that will see large crowds Friday through Monday marking the unofficial start of summer.

But with all of the fun come some dangers associated with swimming and wading in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control says that more than half of all drownings in the U.S. are in natural water, like seawater.

The website for the Galveston Island Beach Patrol lists a number of safety tips they hope beachgoers will adhere to in hopes of preventing drownings.

But when swimmers do start to struggle in the water, the patrol’s lifeguards are there to help, and on Tuesday they put on a demonstration of their life-saving skills.

A lifeguard played the role of a struggling swimmer as two fellow guards on a jet-ski got her to safety.

But lifeguards can’t be everywhere, and they can’t save every swimmer.

That’s why Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis urges you to monitor the surf conditions by looking for colored flags.

Green flags mean conditions are calm, and while it’s not 100% safe to swim, this is the best time.

Yellow flags mean conditions are moderate.

Some advice to follow when a yellow flag is flying is if you’re a swimmer who’d normally go into chest-deep water — consider only going up to your waist.

Red flags indicate dangerous conditions including possible rip currents that can drag swimmers out to sea with deadly consequences.

“If we’re flying a red flag, and you’re a non-swimmer, or you have children with you, that’s a good day to make sandcastles,” Davis said urging those folks to stay out of the water entirely on red flag days.