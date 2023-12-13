HOUSTON (KIAH) — Losing your hair because of chemotherapy treatments can be a psychological struggle for women who are battling breast cancer.

When the co-owner of Visible Changes salons, Maryanne McCormack, got her diagnosis in 2009, she noticed some women wearing ball caps and turbans in the infusion room while others didn’t bother to cover their bald heads.

That’s why she started Thair For You, a non-profit organization, that provides free wigs to cancer fighters along with other related services.

“It’s about being able to provide and give back women their glory — their crown — which is their hair,” Visible Changes Salon-Galleria Acting Manager Lesly Santos said. “It’s something that they struggle with while battling cancer.”

Since McCormack founded the organization in 2011, Thair For You has given away 6,200 free wigs.

Stylists at Visible Changes have also provided free wig-fittings, and they’ve shown women how to adjust and care for them.

Then there’s the service they provide known as the last shampoo — one more professional hair-washing before shaving off their hair in anticipation of it falling out due to chemo.

“Sometimes they’re like, I just want a last shampoo — feel relaxed — feel at peace,” Santos said. “So that’s what we offer. Everything is completely free of charge.”

More information is available on the Thair For You website which also includes a link to make a donation to support their cause.