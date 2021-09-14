Salvation Army Emergency Disaster teams helping with TS Nicholas recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster teams in South Texas say they’re ready respond to heavy rain and flooding associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas. The Salvation Army says staff and trained volunteers, utilizing mobile feeding units, cleanup kits, and other supplies will be there serving impacted communities.

"The Salvation Army stands ready to meet immediate needs wherever they exist," said @natlcommander. "Our emergency response experts have been preparing ahead of [#TropicalStormNicholas], and we will help … for as long as recovery takes."https://t.co/d1mKY9Bo4R pic.twitter.com/szvsU6lbl4 — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) September 14, 2021

“Many of our staff and trained volunteers are only just returning home from the first wave of response efforts after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana. The Salvation Army stands ready to serve as needed.”

— Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas

Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast as a hurricane early Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey. After making landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, Nicholas was downgraded to a tropical storm. To help support ongoing disaster relief efforts, make financial donations at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.