Sam Walked – Maggie Flecknoe

HOUSTON (CW39) A Katy, Texas teen is making miraculous milestones, after a major car accident that left him critically injured the day after Christmas.

17-year-old Sam Mills, a Katy Thompkins High School Football player, was left fighting for his life after a car crash that happened a day after Christmas.

His parents have been updating everyone on his recovery via social media. Yesterday, they posted an image of him standing and walking… which is truly a miracle.

Mills was ejected from his car on December 26, 2020, when his mom says, he lost control during a drive home for work at Chic-Fil-A.

