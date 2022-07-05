MONTGOMERY, Texas (CW39) — A San Antonio man is dead after authorities say he drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to Montgomery County officials.

Witnesses say the man, identified as 28-year-old Binh Le was swimming when he began waving his hands in distress.

Several people tried to pull him from the water but say he went under and did not come back up. Initial reports said that Le may have stepped onto a steep drop-off, causing him to lose his footing and go into deeper waters, authorities said.

Le’s body was located a few hours later by search-and-rescue teams around 4:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Phillip Cash said that the incident remains under investigation.