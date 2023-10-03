HOUSTON (KIAH) — Santa Maria Hostel is an organization that helps empower women and their families to lead healthy, successful, productive and self-fulfilling lives.

The organization is Texas’ largest residential and outpatient multi-site for substance use treatment center. It provides comprehensive continuum of care for pregnant women and children. Programs offered will help clients with substance use treatment, parenting skills, job readiness skills, develop employment goals, critical life skills and get resources for permanent housing.

Tune in this morning on CW39 Houston as reporter, Kara Willis interviews the Santa Maria team about the importance of maternal health and how they’re paving the way for women to get better care during their recovery for themselves and their children.

To learn more about Santa Maria Hostel, visit santamariahostel.org or call 713-691-0900 for more information on how to apply for help.