Be a great Santa Claus by memorizing the names of your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

HOUSTON (KIAH) Santa Claus is coming to town to share the wonder of the season. Get your photo with Kris Kringle every Friday and Saturday starting at 6 pm at Santa’s Village in Main Street Square, known for its vibrantly lit 40-foot water bursts and 250-foot-long, eight-inch-deep reflecting pool.

After Santa shares his magic, explore a series of holiday markets taking place every Friday and Saturday.