HOUSTON (KIAH) – Several school Houston area school districts are canceling after school activities and shutting campuses early due to the chance of winter weather on Thursday.
The following school districts have canceled after-school activities for Thursday, Feb. 3:
- CHANNELVIEW ISD
- FORT BEND ISD
- GALENA PARK ISD
- LAMAR CISD
- TOMBALL ISD
- SHELDON ISD
- RHODES SCHOOL FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
- INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP OF TEXAS CAMPUSES
Sealy ISD will dismiss classes early on Thursday, according to the following schedule:
- High Schools: 11:45 a.m.
- Junior High: 11:50 a.m.
- Elementary Schools: 12:15 p.m.
Waller ISD will dismiss classes early Thursday, according to the following schedule:
- Waller High School: 12:45 p.m.
- Junior High Schools: 1:15 p.m.
- Elementary School: 2:25 p.m.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.