HOUSTON (KIAH) – Several school Houston area school districts are canceling after school activities and shutting campuses early due to the chance of winter weather on Thursday.

The following school districts have canceled after-school activities for Thursday, Feb. 3:

CHANNELVIEW ISD

FORT BEND ISD

GALENA PARK ISD

LAMAR CISD

TOMBALL ISD

SHELDON ISD

RHODES SCHOOL FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP OF TEXAS CAMPUSES

Sealy ISD will dismiss classes early on Thursday, according to the following schedule:

High Schools: 11:45 a.m.

Junior High: 11:50 a.m.

Elementary Schools: 12:15 p.m.

Waller ISD will dismiss classes early Thursday, according to the following schedule:

Waller High School: 12:45 p.m.

Junior High Schools: 1:15 p.m.

Elementary School: 2:25 p.m.