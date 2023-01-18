HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday marks one week since a woman went missing from a southwest Houston neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Houston police homicide detectives investigated an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Scott Street, which is about seven miles from where 43-year-old Leslie Obi was last seen.

Our news partners at ABC13 say that relatives say some of her belongings were found inside an apartment there.

Houston police say they’re questioning one person in connection to the case. But they say there’s still no evidence of foul play that anyone harmed Obi.

Texas EquuSearch says Obi was last seen off of Ley Road on January 11.

She’s a mother of five, and her family is worried because they say her phone is going to voicemail.