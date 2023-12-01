HOUSTON (KIAH) — Time is running out for a thief to return a statue to the Arandas bakery located in north Houston.

This story is generating a lot of buzz on social media.

Security camera video shows someone stealing the statue of a baker on Thanksgiving Night.

Arandas has had a statue of a baker outside of its business on 5307 Airline Drive for 30 years.

The bakery says someone contacted them about the statue through a third party.

The owners are giving the thief until Friday to return it, or else they’re calling the police.