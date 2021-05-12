Search continues for missing child in Galveston

HOUSTON (CW39) This morning the Coast Guard, Galveston Police, and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for a missing seven-year-old boy.

He was last seen in the water near the Galveston seawall (a live look at the Seawall Cam here) near 37th Street last night. Authorities got the call about the boy around 8:09 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was on the beach with his family.

Leaders launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew Tuesday night.

The boy’s name has not been released.