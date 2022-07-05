HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County authorities and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in trying to find the suspect or suspects who killed a man last year.

According to homicide investigators in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they are still looking for clues in finding the person who killed Ashod Williams, who was shot to death back on Sept. 26, 2021.

Williams was found dead by his girlfriend at an apartment complex on the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest in northwest Houston. He suffered a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.